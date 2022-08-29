Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. CyberArk Software accounts for about 2.0% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of CyberArk Software worth $13,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 112.3% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 42,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 188.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,305,000 after purchasing an additional 159,819 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 56.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYBR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.99 and a 200-day moving average of $146.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.