Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.76-$2.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.50 billion-$30.50 billion.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bridgestone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.69. 26,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,341. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

