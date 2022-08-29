British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,182,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,028 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $49,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.2 %

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.66. 15,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,987. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.