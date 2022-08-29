Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock Position Decreased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,735,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2,037.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 861,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 820,955 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 377,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Several research firms have commented on BRX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.97.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

