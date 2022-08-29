Brokerages Set AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Target Price at $61.33

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $56,866,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,259,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 305,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after buying an additional 807,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after buying an additional 503,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 546,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after buying an additional 402,349 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

AXIS Capital stock opened at $53.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

