Brokerages Set Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) PT at $52.19

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 117,325 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $36.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 21.22%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

