Brokerages Set Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) PT at $78.40

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.40.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CBT. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CBT opened at $74.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. Cabot has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $78.62.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
