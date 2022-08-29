Brokerages Set Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) PT at $78.40

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBT. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Cabot Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CBT opened at $74.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. Cabot has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $78.62.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

