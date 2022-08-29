Brokerages Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) PT at $245.13

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $197.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Equifax has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.64. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Equifax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

