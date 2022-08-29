Brokerages Set Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Price Target at $3,495.00

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,495.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Givaudan Stock Performance

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $61.99 and a 52-week high of $105.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

