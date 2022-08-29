Brokerages Set Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Price Target at $6.00

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LCTX shares. B. Riley started coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCTX. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,827,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 841,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,849,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 566,385 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 480.8% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 543,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of LCTX opened at $1.45 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $246.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

