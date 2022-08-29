Brokerages Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Target Price at $177.60

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

NYSE:MMC opened at $165.96 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.34 and its 200-day moving average is $159.86. The firm has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optas LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

