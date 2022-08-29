Brokerages Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) PT at $1,298.25

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,298.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,251.91 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,082.78 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,242.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,293.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $39,292,049 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 38.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

