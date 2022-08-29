Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.17.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $49.18 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.56%.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Featured Articles
