Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $49.18 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

