Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Madison Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,353 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 1.9% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $134,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,642,000 after purchasing an additional 272,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,732,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,496,000 after purchasing an additional 406,898 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,635,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,792,000 after purchasing an additional 211,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $810,807,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.20. 17,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,460. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.