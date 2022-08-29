Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.70

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 15012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Separately, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $976.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,333,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,371,000 after purchasing an additional 182,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,932,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 693.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,152,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

