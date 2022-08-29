Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Update

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Brother Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BRTHY remained flat at $38.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brother Industries has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32.
Brother Industries Company Profile
