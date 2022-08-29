Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Update

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRTHY remained flat at $38.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brother Industries has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

