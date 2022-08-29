Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the July 31st total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 161.6 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BZLFF remained flat at $37.60 on Monday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

