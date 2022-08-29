Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global downgraded Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.63.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.36. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $318.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2,020.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

