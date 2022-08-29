Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Robert W. Baird

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.63.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $318.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.1% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 110,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

