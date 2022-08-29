Burp 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $46,048.00 (BURP)

Burp (BURP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Burp has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Burp has a total market cap of $253,965.75 and $46,048.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burp coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003912 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00129567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00085097 BTC.

About Burp

BURP is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2021. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp.

Buying and Selling Burp

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

