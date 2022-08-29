Cabana LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Cabana LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 132,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 43,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,860. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40.

