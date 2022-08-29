Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Up 8.5%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO)’s share price shot up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $28.92. 338,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,209,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Cameco Trading Up 8.5 %

The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 360.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 168.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,112,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,281,000 after buying an additional 1,952,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

