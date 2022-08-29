Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAFGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$15.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 4.15%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

