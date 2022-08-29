Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$15.50 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
Surge Energy Trading Down 3.7 %
OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36.
Surge Energy Increases Dividend
Surge Energy Company Profile
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
