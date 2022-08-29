Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Up 51.1% in August

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,000 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the July 31st total of 322,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.4 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCORF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.15. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCORF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

