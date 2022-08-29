Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $20.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PTON. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.02.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $118.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 515,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 224,222 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 41.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,493,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76,023 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

