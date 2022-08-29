Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1656 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Canadian Banc Trading Up 0.8 %

BK stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.60. The company had a trading volume of 83,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,089. Canadian Banc has a 52 week low of C$11.55 and a 52 week high of C$15.99. The company has a market cap of C$172.53 million and a P/E ratio of 13.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Canadian Banc Company Profile

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

