Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Price Target Cut to C$258.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$273.00 to C$258.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Canadian Tire Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of TSE CTC traded down C$10.00 during trading on Monday, hitting C$265.00. 450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.95. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$250.00 and a 1 year high of C$425.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$291.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$337.85.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.