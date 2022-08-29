Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$37.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CWB. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.73.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting C$25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,035. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$24.11 and a 52 week high of C$41.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.30.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$258.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$264.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.9200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total value of C$40,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,206 shares in the company, valued at C$642,753. Insiders have acquired 4,759 shares of company stock valued at $130,586 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

