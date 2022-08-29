Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.56% from the stock’s current price.

CWB has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.08.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CWB traded down C$0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$25.26. 579,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,412. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$24.11 and a twelve month high of C$41.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.30. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.70.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$258.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$264.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.9200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total value of C$40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$642,753. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,759 shares of company stock valued at $130,586 over the last quarter.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

