Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 247.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,183 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $18,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.50. 52,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $134.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

