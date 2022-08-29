Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 134,254 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134,254 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.50% of PBF Energy worth $14,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 239,002 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 46,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

PBF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 41,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $44.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

PBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at $431,905,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,600,183 shares of company stock worth $56,283,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

