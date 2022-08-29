Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $29.42 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 535,643 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,423,000. Shell accounts for 0.2% of Capital Fund Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.59. 81,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,985. The stock has a market cap of $212.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.90.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.