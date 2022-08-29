Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on OFSTF shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$15.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Carbon Streaming Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of OFSTF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.40. 16,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,219. Carbon Streaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $159.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -98.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

