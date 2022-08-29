Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Shares of CRLFF opened at $6.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRLFF shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

