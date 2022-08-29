Carillonium finance (CAROM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,494.00

Carillonium finance (CAROM) traded down 50.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, Carillonium finance has traded down 50.4% against the US dollar. Carillonium finance has a market capitalization of $105,882.60 and approximately $15,494.00 worth of Carillonium finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carillonium finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 830.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.93 or 0.02804547 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00816809 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Carillonium finance
Carillonium finance’s official Twitter account is @carillonium.
