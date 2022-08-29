Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives $86.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,893 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $452,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,509,000 after acquiring an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRI opened at $76.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.29. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $67.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

