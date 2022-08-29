CashHand Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,863.00 (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, CashHand has traded 68.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CashHand coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CashHand has a market capitalization of $798.50 and approximately $1,863.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00155883 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000262 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CashHand Profile

CashHand (CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info.

Buying and Selling CashHand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

