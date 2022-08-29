CashHand Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,863.00 (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, CashHand has traded 68.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CashHand coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CashHand has a market capitalization of $798.50 and approximately $1,863.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003567 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00155883 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009389 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
CashHand Profile
CashHand (CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info.
Buying and Selling CashHand
Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.