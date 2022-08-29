CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Up 94.5% in August

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,500 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the July 31st total of 146,300 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CASI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 191,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,400. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.64. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CASI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Insider Activity at CASI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Huang purchased 39,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $148,226.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 278,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 238,748 shares of company stock valued at $806,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.