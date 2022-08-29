CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Up 94.5% in August

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,500 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the July 31st total of 146,300 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of CASI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 191,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,400. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.64. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $17.40.
Several research firms have recently commented on CASI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
