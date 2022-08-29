Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $99.70, but opened at $92.00. Catalent shares last traded at $93.79, with a volume of 52,630 shares.

Specifically, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

About Catalent

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 1.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 8.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.