Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $99.70, but opened at $92.00. Catalent shares last traded at $93.79, with a volume of 52,630 shares.
Specifically, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Catalent Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
Featured Articles
