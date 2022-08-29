CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.50

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 338671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II
About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
