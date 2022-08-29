CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.50

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 338671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPB. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 95.8% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,733,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,419 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 124.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,938,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 185.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,874,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,501 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,548,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 390,502 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 256,144 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.