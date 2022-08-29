Ccore (CCO) Trading 13.5% Lower This Week

Ccore (CCO) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $10,540.19 and $59.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,232.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003993 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00132726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00085287 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.