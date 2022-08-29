Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Insider John D. Walker III Sells 5,000 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENT stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,595. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.54. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 33.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

