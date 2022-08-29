Century Communities, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Century Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Century Communities to earn $15.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $49.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Century Communities by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Century Communities

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.