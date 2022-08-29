CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.34

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.34 and last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on CEVA to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.87 million, a PE ratio of 761.94, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $201,126.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEVA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 245.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 109.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 230.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.