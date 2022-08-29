C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Update

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CFFI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $178.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.43. C&F Financial has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 20.40%.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C&F Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFI. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in C&F Financial during the first quarter worth about $651,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in C&F Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C&F Financial

(Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.