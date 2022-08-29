C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

Shares of C&F Financial stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. C&F Financial has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $177.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in C&F Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in C&F Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

