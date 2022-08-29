Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,152,417 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 856,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.45% of Cheniere Energy worth $163,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Insider Activity

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.02. The company had a trading volume of 28,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $172.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

