CherrySwap (CHE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million

CherrySwap (CHE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, CherrySwap has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. CherrySwap has a market cap of $2.64 million and $497,490.00 worth of CherrySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CherrySwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 591.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.02142576 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00845588 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CherrySwap Profile
CherrySwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,599,365 coins. CherrySwap’s official Twitter account is @CacheToken.
Buying and Selling CherrySwap
