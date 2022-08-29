Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,244 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after buying an additional 730,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $84,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.88. The stock had a trading volume of 215,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,893,287. The company has a market cap of $325.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,432 shares of company stock worth $9,034,446. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

