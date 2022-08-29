Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 41.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after buying an additional 45,244 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Chevron by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 200,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,432 shares of company stock worth $9,034,446. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.11. 258,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,893,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.38. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $326.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.